KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — National men's badminton doubles duo Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani delivered a dream debut at the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China today.

They not only reached the title decider but also made history as the first Malaysian men’s doubles pair to qualify for the final since the tournament’s inception in 2018.

The world No. 7 pair put on a remarkable display of resilience, clawing their way back from a huge deficit to defeat Indonesia’s world No. 4 duo, Muhammad Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto.

In a thrilling 81-minute battle, Goh and Izzuddin triumphed 17-21, 21-16, 27-25, saving six match points along the way to secure their third consecutive win over the Indonesians this season.

The victory earned them a spot in their fourth World Tour final of 2024, following a stellar year that saw them capture three prestigious titles — the Japan Open, China Open, and Arctic Open.

Now, they will compete for the grand prize of US$210,000 (RM934,600), with the runner-up set to take home US$100,000 (RM445,000) in the final tomorrow.