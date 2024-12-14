KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — National mixed doubles shuttlers Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have etched their names in the record books as the first Malaysians to reach a final at the badminton World Tour Finals.

Malaysia was guaranteed a spot in the final as Chen and Toh had taken on compatriots Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai in the semi-final of the tournament.

Chen and Toh prevailed in the match, winning winning 21-15, 21-12 in just 42 minutes at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in China.

This is the second time in the tournament that they have beaten Goh and Lai, having bested them at the group stage across three sets.

They will go on to face the winners of the all-Chinese semi-final between Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin and Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong, who are currently ranked world No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.