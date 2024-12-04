PETALING JAYA, Dec 4— Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin announced today that he will not defend his post in the FAM election congress next year.

He made the announcement during a press conference at the 13th Executive Committee Meeting for the 2021-2025 term, held at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here.

Hamidin was appointed as FAM president in July 2018.

His selection to replace Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail as the FAM chief was announced at the 54th FAM Congress.

Hamidin then retained the post unopposed for the 2021-2025 term at the 57th FAM Congress.

Hamidin is a member of the Fifa Council for the 2023-2027 term and serves on the Executive Committee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), where he has been appointed as the chairman of the AFC Finance Committee.

The FAM Election Congress for the 2025-2029 term is scheduled to take place on February 15 next year. — Bernama