MIAMI, Nov 29 — The free-scoring Los Angeles Galaxy are chasing a record-extending sixth MLS Cup title as they head into tomorrow’s Western Conference final with the Seattle Sounders.

The winner of their clash at the Galaxy’s Dignity Health Park will play Orlando City or the New York Red Bulls, who meet in the Eastern Conference final.

It is a decade since the Galaxy won a record fifth MLS title when a team featuring Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane beat the New England Revolution in 2014.

That side dominated MLS, winning three titles in four years, the first two coming with former England and Manchester United star David Beckham in their midfield.

Those days of glory under coach Bruce Arena appeared very distant last season when the Galaxy finished next to bottom of the Western Conference with protesting fans losing patience with the club’s owners and coaching staff.

But coach Greg Vanney, who had insisted last season that the squad was in transition, has been proven right as the Galaxy have evolved into one of the most exciting, attacking teams in the league.

The Californian club finished second to cross-city rivals Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference but they have hit their best form in the post-season.

The Galaxy have scored 15 goals in three games.

They hammered the Colorado Rapids 5-0 and 4-1 in their best-of-three first-round series before last week’s 6-2 mauling of Minnesota United in the Conference semi.

That game was the Galaxy at their very best, with classy Spanish playmaker Riqui Puig creating and wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, and striker Dejan Joveljic, all scoring twice.

The pace out wide combined with Serbian Joveljic’s effective target-man presence were too much for Minnesota and Vanney wants to see the same attacking intent against the Sounders.

“The way we play is to be aggressive and to be bold and to take risks and to go for it,” said the coach.

“We’re not a hang out, sit back, be conservative team. That’s not the way we do it. We go and we live with the consequences at the end of the day. We react when situations don’t go well and we go for it when we do,” he added.

The Sounders, two-times champions who eliminated LAFC in their semi, will provide more resistance than Minnesota with their rock-solid defence and ability to kill opponents’ rhythm in midfield.

Seattle’s coach Brian Schmetzer, who was with the club in their pre-MLS days and led the team to the CONCACAF Champions Cup title in 2022, is certain to set his men up to neutralise Puig and be ready to hit on the break.

Orlando favourites

Orlando City start as favourites against a Red Bull team that defeated their local rivals New York City in the previous round.

The Red Bulls, coached by German Sandro Schwarz, rely on the creativity of Sweden international and former RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg and the attacking threat of Belgian Dante Vanzeir.

Neither Orlando, who had the best regular-season record in 2023, nor the Red Bulls have ever won the MLS but the Floridians have a deep squad with plenty of South American flair in the form of Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Torres and Argentine forward Ramiro Enrique.

Since Colombian Oscar Pareja took over Orlando in 2020 they have made the postseason every year, but have never previously reached the Conference final.

“This is history that needs to be written,” Pareja said. “It’s a new game with the importance to get a championship, but also to advance to the MLS Cup final. So we will be prepared. The boys are ready.” — AFP