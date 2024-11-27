LISBON, Nov 27 — Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal thrashed Portuguese side Sporting 5-1 in their Champions League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade yesterday, their biggest away win in the competition in 21 years.

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead early on before Kai Havertz and Brazilian defender Gabriel added two more goals before halftime as Arsenal overwhelmed their hosts.

Goncalo Inacio pulled a goal back for Sporting early in the second period, but Saka restored Arsenal’s three-goal advantage with a penalty and Leandro Trossard got a fifth for their biggest away win in the Champions League since victory by the same scoreline at Inter Milan in 2003.

Arsenal moved above Sporting to seventh place in the 36-team table with 10 points from five games.

The Portuguese side, who recently lost coach Ruben Amorim to Manchester United, have the same number of points but are one position back on goal difference.

“Sporting haven’t lost here in a very long time (13 months), we knew it would be a big challenge,” Saka said. “But we believed we could go out there and have a good performance and we did that.

“We realised how good they are and that we had to rise to the challenge. I am proud of all the boys, we will be a team that goes from strength to strength and keeps improving.”

Arsenal were finding plenty of joy on the right wing and their first two goals both came from attacks down that side.

Jurrien Timber’s low cross eluded everyone and provided a tap-in for Martinelli at the back post inside seven minutes.

Arsenal doubled their advantage midway through the first half when Saka burst into the box and poked the ball past Sporting goalkeeper Franco Israel, providing another simple finish for Havertz.

Defender Gabriel met a Declan Rice corner to head his side further in front and few could argue Arsenal were full value for their 3-0 lead.

They would have hoped for a composed start to the second half but instead allowed Sporting a way back into the game.

Francisco Trincao’s corner was met at the front post by Inacio, who volleyed into the back of the net to offer his side a lifeline.

Arsenal were by no means as dominant in the second period, but earned a penalty when Martin Odegaard was fouled from behind by Ousmane Diomande and Saka coolly slotted the spot kick into the bottom right corner.

Substitute Trossard added a fifth with a header after Israel could only parry Mikel Merino’s long-range shot into his path.

“We didn’t start the game well, we conceded a goal very early and that brought unease to the team,” Sporting coach Joao Pereira said. “The players reacted well in the second half, we had a good 20 minutes, but then we conceded a penalty.

“We did good things, but we started the game badly and that affected the whole match.” — Reuters