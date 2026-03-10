AMPANG, March 10 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali today said the government will implement the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for Aidilfitri for a total of 27 types of goods.

He said it extends for a period of 15 days, covering seven days before 1 Syawal, the first day of Syawal itself, and seven days after the celebration.

“As in previous years, the scheme will be implemented under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“A total of 27 types of goods will be placed under the maximum price scheme for Aidilfitri this year, compared with 26 items last year, while the duration of the scheme remains unchanged at 15 days,” he said in a press conference on the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) and the Madani Rahmah Sale Programme for Aidilfitri here today.

In terms of price comparisons, he said the government sees positive developments.

Among the contributing factors, he said are more stable supply and the strengthening of the ringgit, which has helped stabilise the prices of several goods.

In Peninsular Malaysia, he added that 24 of the 27 items nationwide are included under the scheme.

Of these, Armizan said nine items remain at the same price, 14 items have recorded price reductions, one item has seen a price increase, and one new item has been introduced.

In Sarawak, of the 23 items listed, he said eight items remain unchanged, 10 have recorded price reductions, three have increased in price, and two new items have been introduced.

He then went on to say that in Sabah, nine items remain unchanged, 12 have recorded price reductions, none have seen price increases, and two new items have been added.

Meanwhile, in the Federal Territory of Labuan, eight items remain unchanged, 11 items have recorded price reductions, one item has increased in price, and two new items have been introduced.

He said the scheme is crucial to protect consumers as demand rises during the festive period.

Armizan also assured the public that there is no need to panic or engage in panic buying ahead of the festive season as the supplies for the Hari Raya period have already been secured, not only for the first day of Syawal but also for the extended festive period

“Preparations were made in advance through close coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, wholesalers, producers, and retailers.

“As a result, the government is confident that the country’s food supply will remain adequate throughout the celebrations,” he added.

Vegetables and spices

The scheme covers a range of essential vegetables and spices, including large yellow onions, large red onions, small red onions from India, garlic from China, curly dried chillies, red chillies, and imported old ginger.

Meat and poultry

For meat, the scheme includes imported buffalo meat from India, controlled only in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and the Federal Territory of Labuan, imported beef, which is controlled only in Sarawak, and local beef (excluding tenderloin), controlled only in Peninsular Malaysia. Chicken wings have also been added as a new item compared with 2025.

Fish

The scheme includes aya or tongkol fish (1–2 fish per kilogram), controlled in Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan, as well as demuduk, sagai, cermin, or cupak fish (3–5 fish per kg), mackerel including mabung fish (8–12 fish per kilogram), and selayang fish (8–12 fish per kg).

Other essentials

Other controlled items include split pigeon peas (dal) from Australia, long beans, peanuts, whole coconut, grated coconut, and coconut milk. Imported produce such as round cabbage from Indonesia and China (excluding Beijing cabbage), carrots from China, green mustard (sawi hijau), cucumbers, tomatoes, and potatoes from China are also included.