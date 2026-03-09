BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 9 — A four-month-old baby boy who was placed at a childcare centre within the premises of Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) here died while under the centre’s care today.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said police received a report regarding the incident, and the baby’s body was later sent to HSJ for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

“Police have arrested two female employees at the centre, both in their 20s. They will be brought to court tomorrow for a remand application to assist in the investigation.

“Police have opened an investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and further investigations are ongoing,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, the baby, identified as Hayl Haarith Mohd Syafaeez, was rushed to the HSJ Emergency Department in an unconscious state at about 4 am after being sent to the childcare centre the previous night.

It is understood that the baby had been placed at the centre because his mother, a 30-year-old nurse, was working the night shift.

Doctors reportedly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about an hour in an attempt to revive the infant, but he was later pronounced dead.

The childcare centre operates 24 hours a day to support hospital staff on duty. The facility is monitored by supervisors and is equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. — Bernama