KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Badminton fans will be able to purchase tickets for the 2025 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour season opening Malaysia Open championship from 9am, tomorrow.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced that, tickets for the World Tour Super 1000 tournament, scheduled from January 7-12 at the Axiata Arena, and with the introduction of Platinum B category this year, there will be more seating options offered.

“We encourage badminton fans who wish to watch the matches live at the stadium to connect to the ticketing website and secure their tickets as soon as possible. In previous editions, popular categories were quickly snapped up after sales began,” BAM Secretary Datuk Kenny Goh said in a statement, today.

“Those looking to experience the entire tournament can purchase season tickets, with prices ranging from RM282 to RM2,000, depending on the category,” he added.

The tickets can be purchased via http://t2u.asia/e/39413, with the early bird promotion running until December 23.

The world’s top shuttlers, including Malaysia’s finest, would be competing for the crown, prize purse and importantly ranking points. — Bernama