MADRID, Nov 26 — With Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior injured for the Champions League clash at Liverpool tomorrow, superstar summer signing Kylian Mbappe will become their key attacking weapon.

The France captain has endured a tough start to life in the Spanish capital, on and off the pitch, but found the net for the first time in five matches at Leganes on Sunday in La Liga.

Mbappe was started on the left wing in his favoured role by coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first time and rewarded the Italian by opening the scoring at Butarque.

However, the chance was created by Vinicius and with the Brazilian out for over three weeks, Mbappe will be responsible for stepping up and providing Madrid’s attacking edge in the games ahead, starting at Anfield.

Liverpool lead the Champions League group table with holders Madrid down in 18th after surprise defeats by Lille and AC Milan in their first four matches.

Vinicius hit four Champions League goals in those games while Mbappe has found the net just once in Europe.

While seven La Liga strikes in 12 appearances is not a bad record, Mbappe’s performances have left something to be desired given his superstar status.

The French forward, left out of his country’s squad in the last two international breaks, believes he is finding his footing slowly but surely.

“I think I put in a good performance, I’m starting to get up to speed with my team-mates,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the win over Leganes that took the Spanish champions second in La Liga.

“I can play in every position and I’m ready to help the team and give my all...

“I play on the right, on the left, in the middle and with two up top. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals.”

Tactical question

Madrid coach Ancelotti had been resistent to giving Mbappe time on the left ahead of Vinicius, who also prefers to play on the flank than through the middle.

However, with Mbappe finding the net just once in seven matches as a central striker before the Leganes game, the coach decided to tinker his plan by swapping the duo, although he said the decision was based on a fitness issue.

“Playing on the outside is more tiring than through the middle, Vinicius returned from international duty on Thursday and Mbappe was fresher than Vinicius,” said Ancelotti.

“He scored a goal with a fantastic assist from Vini Junior -- they’re both improving bit by bit.”

Ancelotti will need to rethink his set-up for the trip to Merseyside to face the Premier League leaders.

Mbappe may be used as part of a two-man strike force with Jude Bellingham an option to play alongside him, after operating in a more withdrawn role this season.

The England star was vital for Madrid in attack last season, stepping into the hole left by Karim Benzema’s departure, but with Mbappe’s arrival Ancelotti moved Bellingham deeper in a bid to find some balance.

Injuries to Vinicius, Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez, along with long-term problems for Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Eder Militao have left Madrid’s squad extremely thin.

Mbappe, linked to a rape investigation in Sweden, which he labelled “fake news”, and embroiled in a battle with former employers PSG over millions of euros in unpaid wages, is already under a lot of pressure.

Ancelotti said Saturday speculation over the striker’s mental health was “ugly” and insisted Mbappe’s form would turn.

A goal against minnows Leganes lightened the load on his shoulders, and Madrid are desperate for more of the same from him against Liverpool. — AFP