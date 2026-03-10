ALOR SETAR, March 10 — The Kedah Department of Environment (DOE) imposed an Equipment Operation Seizure (POK) action against six machines processing plastic waste during an operation codenamed Op Gempur held at a premises in the Bukit Selambau Industrial Area, near Sungai Petani, yesterday.

Its director, Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said the operation, which ran from 9am to 3pm, was conducted as a result of continuous monitoring by the DOE enforcement authorities on industrial activities that have the potential to pollute the environment.

“The inspection found that the premises were involved in the cleaning and extrusion activities of processed plastic waste to produce plastic pellets.

“Action under Section 38 (1)(a) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 has been taken against six plastic extruder machines and the air pollution control system used in the production process at the premises, as well as without DOE approval,” she said in a statement today.

According to her, further investigation also discovered a large amount of raw materials and finished products at the premises, including 1,000 jumbo bags or approximately 500 tonnes of plastic waste believed to be used as raw materials in the manufacturing process.

“The enforcement officers also found approximately 110 tonnes of finished products, namely plastic pellets, packed in 4,400 sacks with each sack estimated to weigh 25 kilogrammes. Samples of plastic waste and plastic pellet products were taken and sent to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia for laboratory analysis.

“The case is being investigated under Section 34A (6) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974. The Kedah DOE will continue to intensify enforcement operations to ensure industry compliance with environmental laws and to prevent negative impacts on public health and the environment,” she also said.

She added that the public is urged to provide information or report any activities that pollute the environment via the toll-free line 1-800-88-2727 or through http://eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama