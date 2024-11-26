KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The improved performance shown by the national mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin, will provide healthy competition to Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei.

Although it is a positive development for the mixed doubles sector, the head coach of the mixed doubles, Nova Widianto, refuses to ease up the situation.

On the contrary, the Indonesian-born coach is determined to produce more world-class mixed doubles pairs just like the world badminton giants China have done.

“I think this is good because after this they have training partners who are at the same level and there is competition.

“Maybe after this we hope to have three or four more pairs at the top level so that we can be on par with China,” he said when met after the national team’s training session at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) today.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the performance of Pang Ron-Su Yin at the recent China Masters, Nova admitted that he was happy with the performance shown when he was crowned runner-up in the tournament.

According to him, the experience factor, especially Su Yin’s youth, was the reason why the pair missed out on their first championship this season.

“Su Yin is still young and her confidence may not be good enough. So I hope they can play better in the next tournament,” he said. — Bernama