LAS VEGAS, Nov 25 –– Max Verstappen may have endorsed his status as the outstanding driver of his generation by claiming a fourth consecutive world title, but he faces a scrap to triumph again in 2025.

In the wake of his fifth-place finish under the lights in Las Vegas, where he was outpaced by both Mercedes and Ferraris, on a rare off weekend for McLaren, it was clear — as his father Jos Verstappen explained — that Red Bull will need a much-improved car.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the race on the streets of Nevada’s gambling capital:

Verstappen wants more, Red Bull need fresh momentum

At 27, newly-crowned four-time champion Max Verstappen is in his prime and declared he feels “hungry for more” but after a stressful season of team troubles, the departure of star designer Adrian Newey, teammate Sergio Perez’s dip in form and a loss of competitiveness, he may find next year more is even more challenging.

His father Jos, who created much unrest early this season by criticising team boss Christian Horner, highlighted this when he said of Red Bull’s dilemma: “At least they know where the problems are and what needs to be changed. Now, it’s up to them to show how well they understand and what they are creating.”

Verstappen has won only once in 12 races, a virtuoso wet-weather triumph in Brazil, as Red Bull slipped to third in the teams’ title race behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Red Bull are also set to lose sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber-Audi next season, leaving the team more reliant on Verstappen’s individual ability to “out-perform” his car.

Norris ready for renewed title bid

After a year of gaining experience and learning, Lando Norris believes he and McLaren will be ready for a sustained bid to win the drivers’ title next year -– and may start 2025 as constructors champions and with the fastest car.

In 2024, the Briton has graduated from a driver of high promise to a race winner and championship challenger, but admitted he and his team were not ready for the challenge or the pressures.

“There were more eyes, more nerves and more demands on me to make sure I went out and didn’t mess up or get taken out,” he said.

“I think I did a good job, but there are things to improve on. I don’t think I or the team were mentally ready for it against the big boys and we paid the price.

“Next year, we will be ready from the beginning and I’m looking forward to that. We should start the season with a car that can win the championship.”

Norris claimed his maiden win in Miami in May and led McLaren to the top of the constructors’ championship with 608 points. Ferrari, second, have 584 and Red Bull 555 ahead of the final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton makes point ahead of Ferrari switch

A vintage display by Lewis Hamilton proved there is life yet in the seven-time champion before his move to Ferrari where, in replacing Carlos Sainz, he joins a team ready to fulfil its potential while Las Vegas race winner George Russell proved he is ready to lead Mercedes into a new era.

In Las Vegas, Hamilton raced from 10th on the grid to second behind Russell, leaving team chief Toto Wolff to chew, if not eat, his comments, from a book extract, about the seven-times champion’s “shelf life”.

“I think he and us as a team have been really doing well at holding on to working together,” said Wolff, declaring the words were taken out of context and not about Hamilton. –– AFP