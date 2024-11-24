LAS VEGAS, Nov 24 — Who’s saying what after Max Verstappen won a fourth consecutive Formula One world title in Las Vegas on Saturday night:

“I was just happy to be racing and dreaming of potential victories and standing on the podium, just normal things that are already very difficult to achieve.”– Verstappen on his dreams when he was a youngster

“It was a very challenging season, also as a person at times it was very challenging and I had to be calm. I think this season it has taught me a lot of lessons.”– Verstappen on the 2024 season where he was pushed to the limit by rival Lando Norris

“To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible. At the moment I’m feeling relieved but also very proud.”

“If you look to next year right now I think it’s going to be a proper battle between a lot of cars, but I’m hungry.”– Verstappen on plans to win a fifth title in 2025

“He just gets in the car and he delivers, he’s a great human. It puts him amongst the greats, statistics now put him there as well.”– Red Bull team boss Christian Horner to the BBC

“He’s only just turned 27 and he’s in the form of his life so as long as we can keep giving him a decent car then he will keep delivering.”– Horner on Verstappen’s future

“He loves cats.”– Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase when asked by Sky Sports to reveal a little-known fact about the world champion. — AFP