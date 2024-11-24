NEW YORK, Nov 24 — The FBI has warned the NBA that many recent home burglaries targeting professional athletes and high net worth individuals may be connected to sophisticated, transnational theft rings, the league said in a memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Two players in the NBA had their homes broken into in recent weeks, according to media reports, along with the NFL’s twice MVP Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, who is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The memo, which the NBA directed to teams across the league, advised that players should install updated security systems and utilise protective guard services when they are away from home for extended periods of time.

“NBA Security received a briefing from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (‘FBI’) that connected many of the home burglaries to transnational South American Theft Groups (‘SATGs’),” the memo read.

“These SATGs are reportedly well-organised, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones, and signal jamming devices.”

The FBI said that the homes that were broken into were all unoccupied and, in most cases, were equipped with alarm systems that had not been activated, according to the memo.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The memo is similar in nature to a document that the NFL sent this week, in which the league advised players to ramp up home security.

Around-the-clock media reports and team schedules make it easy to know when players are on the road for extended periods of time and the NFL urged players to exercise caution in what they post to social media.

The NFL said that surveillance tactics included attempted home deliveries and individuals posing as joggers or home maintenance workers. — Reuters