KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Malaysian mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin created a sensation by defeating third-seeded Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet from Hong Kong to reach the final of the 2024 China Masters in Shenzhen today.

In the semifinal clash at the Shenzhen Gymnasium, Pang Ron-Su Yin continued their energetic performance, securing a dramatic 21-14, 17-21, 21-19 victory in 65 minutes.

This success marked another upset for the world number 23 pair, who previously defeated the second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin from China in the second round last Thursday.

In tomorrow’s final, Pang Ron-Su Yin will face top seeds Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping from China, who defeated Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei 21-18, 21-13 in the other semifinal match.

The two pairs have met once before, with Feng-Huang winning against Pang Ron-Su Yin in the semifinal of the Hong Kong Open last September.

“Of course, this is their homeground, and they are a very strong pair, so we have to go back, study more, and communicate with our team to hopefully perform well tomorrow,” Pang Ron told BWF after the semifinal match.

At the same time, Su Yin said: “We will just go in and give a good fight.” — Bernama