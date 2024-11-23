PETALING JAYA, Nov 23 — Malaysia’s doubles shuttlers endured a disappointing day at the China Masters, with Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah crashing out in the quarter-finals, The Star reported.

In the men’s doubles, world No. 5 Aaron and Wooi Yik fought hard but eventually lost 23-25, 21-17, 12-21 to world No. 6 He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu.

The 73-minute clash at the Shenzhen Gymnasium marked their second defeat in three meetings against the Chinese duo.

According to the report, in the women’s doubles, Pearly and Thinaah, ranked world No. 11, were outplayed 16-21, 17-21 by China’s top-ranked pair, Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning.

The English daily also reported that men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani narrowly lost 21-18, 19-21, 21-23 to Indonesia’s Sabar Gutama and Moh Reza, completing a difficult day for Malaysian representatives in the tournament.

The defeats see Malaysia’s hopes in the doubles categories end early.