LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata has joined the ownership group for San Diego FC, the MLS expansion team making its debut next year, the new club announced on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder became the first active international player with an ownership stake in MLS and follows England’s David Beckham of Inter Miami as the only international players to be involved in MLS ownership.

“Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth,” Mata said.

“I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”

Mata, who currently plays for the Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia, won club honors in England, Spain, Turkey and Japan. He was also part of the Spain squads that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship.

“We’re absolutely delighted that Juan Mata has joined the club as a partner,” San Diego FC chairman Mohamed Mansour said.

“As one of the most successful footballers of his generation, winning the World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Champions League among many other titles, he is a serial winner and in San Diego, we’re committed to building a winning team for the long term.” — AFP