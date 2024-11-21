KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Two more Malaysian badminton pairs have qualified for the quarter-finals of China Masters today.

Men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik beat fellow Malaysians Tan Wee Kiong-Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub 21-13, 21-19.

They will meet Chinese pair He Jiting-Ren Xiangyu later.

Meanwhile, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah defeated Japan's Arisa Igarashi-Ayako Sakuramoto 21-18, 18-21, 21-13.

They are set to face China’s world No. 1 Liu Shengshu-Tan Ning.

Earlier, national men’s pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Rumsani, and mixed doubles pairs Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei also went through to the quarter-finals.