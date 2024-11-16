ROME, Nov 16 — Italian club Juventus and Paul Pogba announced yesterday that they have mutually agreed to terminate the midfielder’s contract on November 30.

The 31-year-old had a deal with the Serie A club until June 2026 but is banned from playing until March next year after testing positive for DHEA, which boosts testosterone levels, in September 2023.

“The club wishes Paul all the best for his professional future,” Juventus said in a statement.

The former France international had his ban reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month and thanked the Serie A club and the fans for their support.

“My time at Juventus has come to an end. It has been a privilege to wear the Bianconeri shirt and share so many special moments together. I will cherish the memories we have made,” the striker said in a statement.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my career and to getting back on the pitch with my next club.” — Reuters