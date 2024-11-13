JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 13 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail has praised Indonesian Football Association chairman Erick Thohir for elevating the status of the national team of the republic.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Tunku Mahkota Ismail also expressed confidence that there is an exciting future for Asean football.

Earlier, he had granted an audience to Erick Thohir, Persib Bandung Club owner Glenn Sugita, and owner of Valencia CF Peter Lim in Singapore yesterday.

According to the post, the meeting focused on the regional football scenario, especially the development and management of football clubs as well as steps to improve the sport’s standards in the Asian region, particularly in ASEAN countries.

Meanwhile, Erick Thohir shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account about the meeting with Tunku Mahkota Ismail, noting that His Royal Highness has a great vision for Southeast Asian and even Asian football.

“Met with Putra Mahkota Johor, Major General Tunku Ismail Idris Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the owner of the Malaysian football giant, Johor Darul Ta’zim. He has a grand vision for Southeast Asian and even Asian football.

“It was very interesting to discuss with him the quality of football in Southeast Asian countries. We want Southeast Asian nations to compete at the Asian level and even on the world stage,” he said. — Bernama