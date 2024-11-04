VALENCIA, Nov 4 — Valencia requested their postponed Copa del Rey first round clash with Parla Escuela be delayed again today because of the devastating flooding in the region.

At least 217 people died, with many more still missing, after an intense storm hit the east of Spain last week.

Valencia’s Copa del Rey game was originally due to be played last week but was pushed back to November 6 by the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

The Spanish club’s La Liga match due to be played last Saturday against champions Real Madrid was also postponed and Los Che asked the club to delay their cup game again.

“The club thinks that, at this time of great difficulty, all energy, attention and support must be focused on helping those affected by the tragic events of (the storm),” said Valencia in a statement.

“Football is in the background. We wish to convey our deepest condolences and our love to the families and friends of the deceased and those affected by this catastrophe that leaves us devastated.”

Several coaches and players from La Liga teams suggested all fixtures should have been postponed at the weekend instead of only Valencia’s match and Villarreal against Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said it made “no sense” to play matches, while Barcelona’s Hansi Flick said if it was up to him he would have cancelled the whole round of games. — AFP