MANCHESTER, Nov 1 — Manchester United have named Portuguese Ruben Amorim as head coach to replace Erik ten Hag, the Premier League club said today, hoping one of Europe’s brightest young coaches can restore them to former glories.

The 39-year-old Amorim will join United on a contract until 2027, with a club option for an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations with Sporting, a club he revived during his four-and-a-half years in charge.

“Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football,” United said in a statement.

“Highly decorated as both a player and coach, his titles include winning the Primeira Liga twice in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of which was the club’s first title in 19 years.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins.”

The charismatic Amorim, known for his crowd-pleasing style of high pressing and possession-based football, took Sporting to Primeira Liga titles in 2021 and 2024 and they lead the standings again this season. — Reuters