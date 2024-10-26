PETALING JAYA, Oct 26 — National powerlifting ace Bonnie Bunyau Gustin expects to fully recover from the right shoulder injury, which he suffered en route to defending the men’s 72-kilogramme (kg) gold at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, by the end of this year.

Bonnie said the injury has restricted him to only doing light training, in addition to undergoing physiotherapy sessions.

“The injury is about 80 per cent healed,” he said after the presentation of the National Sports Incentives Scheme (SHAKAM) for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics last night.

His victory in Paris 2024 in August meant he was the biggest recipient at the ceremony, receiving incentives totalling RM1 million, with an addition to an additional RM20,000 for breaking his own world record with a new lift of 232kg.

In addition to breaking his old mark of 231kg, which he set at the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, his total lift in France also created a new mark at the Paralympics, eclipsing his previous record of 228kg set at the 2020 edition in Tokyo, Japan.

The 25-year-old Bonnie, meanwhile, said his main focus for next year is the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, Egypt from Oct 11-18, 2025.

Bonnie said that, at the same time, he plans to use the SHAKAM incentives to build a house in his hometown in Serian, Sarawak in the future. — Bernama