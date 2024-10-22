MADRID, Oct 22 — Borussia Dortmund will need more than just a strong mindset when they visit champions Real Madrid in the Champions League today, coach Nuri Sahin said as last year’s two finalists meet again in the competition’s new league phase.

Real won their 15th European Cup in June at Wembley with Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. scoring late to claim a 2-0 victory over a Dortmund team who had threatened an upset win after dominating the first hour.

“Mentality only is not enough to survive against Real Madrid, especially in this stadium, against the champions of this competition,” Sahin told a press conference on Monday.

“We need everything tomorrow. We need a lot of quality, a lot of self-confidence, mentality of course and also, as we say in Germany, game luck.

“The game has to go our way, so only mentality will not be enough - but of course without mentality we have absolutely no chance here.”

Dortmund maintained a winning start to the competition with a home 7-1 thrashing of Celtic earlier this month after they picked up a 3-0 win at Club Brugge in their opening fixture.

They currently lead the standings on six points with an impressive goal difference of nine.

“It’s only possible (to continue this way) as a collective against this team,” Sahin added.

“The lads know what we have planned for tomorrow. We want to be brave and build on the last two games in the Champions League.”

Sahin, who played for both clubs, will visit Bernabeu for the first time as a coach following his appointment last summer. The former Turkey midfielder was Edin Terzic’s assistant manager at the club prior to that.

“(Being back at the Santiago Bernabeu) means a lot to me because it was always my dream to play one day for Real Madrid. My son was born in this beautiful city, and I have him with me (here),” Sahin said.

“Now I have the privilege to be tomorrow on the sideline with my childhood club against one of my biggest dreams, so it means a lot to me.

“Even if it was not that long that I played for Real Madrid, it will always remain special for me. Not only for footballing reasons but also family-wise, it’s a fantastic thing to be here.”

Sahin was signed by Real from Dortmund in May 2011 before he was sent to Liverpool on loan a year later. He went back to Dortmund in early 2013, initially also on a loan deal, before the club made his return permanent in April 2014. — Reuters