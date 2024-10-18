KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The country’s leading mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are expected to only return to competition by mid-November at the latest with the 2024 Japan Masters set to be their first outing after having to rest due to injury.

Mixed doubles head coach, Nova Widianto said that in addition, the duo will also participate in the China Masters tournament from November 19 to 24 in a mission to collect ranking points to qualify for the final tournament of the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour Series in Hangzhou, China at the end of this year.

“I think they will not be playing in Korea (Masters) because they have to be a champion to get points and they will only earn meagre points if they enter the final.

“But I think for Kumamoto (Japan Masters) and China Masters they are ready (to participate). Because if they qualify for Kumamoto semi-finals, they will get points while in China they will have to qualify for the quarter-finals,” he told Bernama after the national team’s training session at the Academy of Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here today.

Previously, the pair who were ranked ninth in the world missed two tournaments that took place in Europe, namely the Arctic Open and the Denmark Open after Ee Wei suffered a hand injury during a training session.

In the meantime, Nova is optimistic that his charges will be able to qualify on merit for the 2024 BWF World Tour based on the fighting spirit shown by Tang Jie-Ee Wei.

According to the BWF World Tour Finals format, only the top eight players and pairs in the qualifying rankings will play in the tournament.

Based on the latest ranking of the BWF World Tour, Tang Jie-Ee Wei are ranked third behind the national professional mixed doubles team, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, who are ranked second. — Bernama