KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16— Prosecutors have requested a four-year prison sentence for South Korean footballer Hwang Ui-jo, who faces charges of illegally recording his sexual encounters with two women, according to officials today.

The Korea Times reported that Hwang, a striker for Turkish football club Alanyaspor, was indicted for secretly filming the victims on four separate occasions in 2022 without their consent.

The case first came to light in June last year when Hwang lodged a complaint against his sister-in-law for posting intimate photos of him with other women on Instagram and attempting to blackmail him.

However, during the investigation, authorities uncovered evidence linking the footballer to the illegal recordings, leading to his booking.

“The victims must have suffered immense pain and humiliation due to the distribution of the videos,” prosecutors reportedly said during the final hearing.

They also expressed doubt over Hwang’s remorse, questioning whether he was “genuinely reflecting on his actions.”

The news report further stated that Hwang has since admitted to all charges.

In his final testimony, he issued a public apology, saying, “I sincerely apologise to everyone hurt by my wrongful actions. I deeply regret disappointing the fans who have supported me.”

He further appealed for leniency, stating that he would “take this incident as a lesson” and vowed to avoid any future misconduct, pledging to focus on his football career.

The court has scheduled Hwang’s sentencing for December 18.