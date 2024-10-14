KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Former world No. 1 Datuk Lee Chong Wei praised the junior doubles pair of Aaron Tai-Kang Khai Xing for making Malaysia proud by winning a World Junior Championships (WJC) title that he never did.

Chong Wei, 41, who shared his admiration on the feat through his official Facebook today, said the perseverance of the sensational pair reminded him of his junior years.

“Your dedication, and never-give-up attitude have paid off, and the future of Malaysian badminton looks brighter than ever with talents like you both!

“Remember, this is just the beginning. Keep pushing your limits, keep chasing greatness, and never stop believing in yourselves. The world is watching and trust me you’ve got what it takes to conquer it,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysia finally reclaimed its place atop the podium in the boys’ doubles category after 13 years at the WJC 2024 in Nanchang, China, thanks to a sensational victory from Aaron-Khai Xing.

The top seeds were crowned as the new champions after surviving a thrilling rubber set battle that lasted 65 minutes against home favourites and second seeds, Hu Ke Yuan-Lin Xiang Yi at the Nanchang International Sports Centre.

The last Malaysian junior doubles pair to win the title were Nelson Heng-Teo Ee Yi at the 2011 edition. — Bernama