KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The hopes of Malaysia’s women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, to claim their second title of the year were dashed today after a tough loss in the Arctic Open final today.

Fresh off their Hong Kong Open triumph last month, Pearly-Thinaah couldn’t find their rhythm, going down in straight sets to China’s Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning, 12-21, 17-21, at the Vantaan Energia Arena in Vantaa, Finland.

This marks their fifth defeat in eight meetings with the Chinese pair, who now lead the head-to-head 5-3.

Despite the setback, Pearly-Thinaah will take home a respectable US$15,960 (RM68,439) as the tournament’s runners-up.

The pair will now turn their attention to the Denmark Open Super 750, set to take place from 15 to 20 October in Odense.