KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Malaysian shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani won the Arctic Open today and will leave Finland as the men's doubles champions.

The pair ended the tournament at the pinnacle, having beaten China’s world No. 1 men’s doubles pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang along the way.

Fei-Nur Izzuddin prevailed over the Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the three games today, with a score of 15-21, 21-15, and a nail-biting 21-19.

Malaysia could also have another pair of champions from the tournament tonight, as Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah will take on China's world No. 2 Liu Shengshu-Tan Ning for the women’s doubles title.