KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysian shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani defeated China’s world No. 1 men’s doubles pair, Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, to claim a spot in the final of the 2024 Arctic Open in Finland.

The Malaysians triumphed 18-21, 21-17, 21-18 in an intense hour-long battle, marking their first victory against the Chinese duo in four encounters.

They will face either Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh or the world Number 2 pair from Denmark, Kim Astrup and Anders Skarup Rasmussen, in the final.



