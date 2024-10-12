KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysian junior shuttlers Dania Sofea Zaidi-Low Zi Yu pulled off a stunning feat by beating China top seeds Chen Fan Shutian-Liu Jia Yue to qualify for the World Junior Championships girls’ doubles final.

Taking 71 minutes, the girls fought three sets 16-21, 21-16, 21-17 to finally clinch the win today.

It is even more remarkable considering the pair are unseeded and competing in their first international tournament as a team.

Tomorrow in the final, they will meet either Japan’s fourth seeds Ririna Hiramoto-Aya Tamaki or Indonesia second-seeded duo Isyana Syahira-Rinjani Kwinara.