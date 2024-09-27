SYDNEY, Sept 27 — Daniel Ricciardo thanked fans on Friday for a “wild and wonderful” Formula One journey after being axed by the RB team and replaced by New Zealand prodigy Liam Lawson for the rest of the 2024 season.

The 35-year-old’s contract expired after the Singapore Grand Prix and he was dropped with six races to go, likely spelling the end of his long career in the sport.

“I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey,” he said following the team’s announcement.

“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me, thank you.

“It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.”

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen led tributes to the Australian, who was one of the leading stars of the hit Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’.

“It’s been an honour to compete with you over the years,” seven-time world champion Hamilton said on Instagram.

“I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe. It was gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.

“There is so much more for you up ahead and I can’t wait to see what you do next,” he added. “Always here for you, man.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell praised Ricciardo for his impact on F1.

“F1 won’t be the same without you, mate. All the best on the next adventure.”

Current world champion Verstappen added: “Head up mate! Many more beautiful moments to come,” with tributes also coming from Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly, among others.

Red Bull chief Christan Horner said he had left “an indelible legacy” on the team.

“Thank you for the wins, smiles, songs (and I wish I could say the shoeys), you will always be a special part of the Red Bull Family,” added Horner.

Dream come true

Ricciardo was one of the most popular drivers in the paddock, with an infectious smile and wicked sense of humour.

He spent 13 years on the grid, earning 32 podiums and eight victories from stints with Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri and now RB), Red Bull, Renault and McLaren, scoring 1,329 points.

The self-styled “Honey Badger”, he introduced Aussie culture, in the form of the “shoey”, to the podium as he guzzled champagne from his sweaty racing boot after each of his wins.

After McLaren sacked him in 2022 in favour of Piastri, he made a return to the grid in the middle of last season with RB, with the rumour mill at one point suggesting he could rejoin Red Bull Racing as Verstappen’s teammate.

But the results did not go his way.

Instead RB have opted for 22-year-old Lawson, who came in for five races last season when Ricciardo broke his wrist in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The New Zealander, who came through Red Bull’s young driver programme, will suit up alongside Yuki Tsunoda, starting at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas next month.

“I’ve dreamed of being a Formula One driver since I was a kid, and I’m very happy to say that dream is finally coming true,” Lawson said on X.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited to get to work.” — AFP