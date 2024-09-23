KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday congratulated the national men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani for winning the China Open badminton championship.

Through a post on Facebook, Ahmad Zahid described the victory over the host pair He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu in the final action yesterday as something that is not easy to achieve and it should be celebrated by all badminton fans in the country, not to mention that they faced the fifth seeds.

“This victory is Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin’s maiden achievement in bringing home the title in the BWF Super 1000 World Tour tournament,” he said.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin who lost 13-21 in the first set bounced back to win the next two sets 21-12, 21-17 over their opponents ranked seventh in the world, bringing home a winning prize of US$148,000 (RM622,361).

Ahmad Zahid also congratulated the national mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai for their great performance, despite losing in the finals to the host pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping 21-16, 14-21, 17-21.

He hopes that the match can be a morale booster for the country’s mixed doubles to continue fighting to the next level.

“Congratulations Malaysia!,” he said. — Bernama