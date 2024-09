KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani has chalked an impressive win in the China Open final in Changzhou today.

The world No. 12 pair beat world No. 7 He Jiting-Ren Xiangyu from China with 13-21, 21-12, 21-17 sets.

The Star reported that the Chinese shuttlers were held back by Ren’s lower back injury in the first set,

This is the Malaysian independent pair's biggest title so far.