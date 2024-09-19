PARIS, Sept 19 — Europe’s top leagues and players’ unions will lodge a complaint against FIFA at the European Commission as the battle over the increasingly packed international football calendar intensifies, AFP was told yesterday.

The move comes as players express fears over their welfare, even prompting speculation over strikes by the game’s stars.

“A first complaint was filed before the Brussels High Court. Another is being prepared by European leagues (Bundesliga, Liga, Serie A and the Premier League, but not the French LFP) and certain players’ unions,” David Terrier, president of FIFPro Europe, told AFP.

“It has to be launched on October 14 before the European Commission.”

In June, French players union (UNFP) and their counterparts in England (PFA) filed a complaint against FIFA, over the unilateral establishment of the international match calendar and the decision to create an expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

The subject of this second complaint to be brought before the European Commission concerns the right to competition, the various European leagues considering that the multiplication of international competitions was harming the attractiveness of domestic championships.

Earlier this week, Manchester City midfielder Rodri warned leading footballers could go on strike if clubs continue to face an ever-expanding schedule.

City, the 2023 Champions League winners, face Italian giants Inter Milan later Wednesday, in their first match of the competition’s new league phase.

The expanded 36-team tournament will see all clubs play eight league fixtures, with 16 teams to play in an extra two-legged play-off round before the last 16.

City will also compete in an expanded Club World Cup at the end of the season.

City could play as many as 75 games this season, with international players set for an even heavier workload.

Rodri’s comments echoed those of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who said players were being ignored by football chiefs when it came to the issue of fixture congestion.

FIFA has previously slammed European leagues for their “commercial hypocrisy”.

“Those leagues apparently prefer a calendar filled with friendlies and summer tours, often involving extensive global travel,” FIFA said in July. — AFP