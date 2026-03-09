SUNGAI PETANI, March 9 — Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari have advised all parties concerned to take lessons from the issue of heritage players and ensure that national football development will proceed as planned.

He said the issue involving the use of falsified documents had already gone through the legal process, and the ministry accepts the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“The legal process has taken place, and we accept the decision that has been made. We will examine the follow-up steps that need to be taken.

“We will also look into the next steps at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) level. What is certain is that the national football development programme at the grassroots level must not come to a halt,” he told reporters after the Madani Ramadan iftar programme at Masjid Al-Ikhlas in Tikam Batu near here last night.

He was commenting on CAS’s decision to uphold the penalty imposed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on seven national heritage players over the use of falsified documents during the registration process to play for the country.

Mohammed Taufiq said KBS will work closely with strategic partners, including the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), to ensure efforts to develop football remain on track.

“The spirit in football must continue. Programmes such as the NFDP (National Football Development Programme) will be continued, and we will work closely with our strategic partner FAM.

“The National Sports Council will also take responsibility to ensure that the NFDP continues to produce more athletes at the grassroots level for the development of our football,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Taufiq also congratulated the national men’s hockey team for qualifying for the World Cup.

“Well done and congratulations. We will continue to provide encouragement, support and cooperation to further develop sports in our country.

“Congratulations also to the national badminton doubles players as well as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, Datuk Azizulhasni Awang. This is an extraordinary achievement during the month of Ramadan. All the athletes have worked hard, and it is not an easy feat,” he said. — Bernama