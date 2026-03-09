GOLD COAST, March 9 — Australia must protect the visiting Iranian women’s football team, the son of the nation’s late shah urged today, warning their refusal to sing the national anthem before a match could have “dire consequences”.

Iranian players refused to sing ahead of an Asian Cup tournament match in Australia last week—a gesture widely seen as an act of defiance against the Islamic Republic.

US-based Reza Pahlavi lent his voice to a growing chorus calling for Australia to offer the women asylum, joining politicians, human rights activists, and even “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling.

“The members of the Iranian Women’s National Football Team are under significant pressure and ongoing threat from the Islamic Republic,” said Pahlavi, the son of the last shah of Iran.

“I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any needed support,” he said on social media.

Pahlavi, who has not returned to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the monarchy, has billed himself as the man to lead a democratic transition to a secular Iran as the theocratic regime fights to survive.

‘Save our girls’

Iranian players refused to sing as their anthem was played ahead of a game against South Korea two days after the US and Israel began a war against the country.

In response, a presenter on Iranian state television branded the side “wartime traitors”.

Crowds banged drums and shouted “regime change for Iran” as they gathered outside the Gold Coast stadium where the side played their last match over the weekend.

They then surrounded the Iranian team bus, chanting “let them go” and “save our girls”.

On Monday, an AFP journalist saw members of the team speaking on the phones from their balcony of their hotel.

Canberra has so far declined to comment on whether it could offer the players asylum.

Asked about their case on Sunday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia “stands in solidarity” with the people of Iran.

A spokesperson for Australia’s Home Affairs department told AFP it “cannot comment on the circumstances of individuals”.

Amnesty International campaigner Zaki Haidari said they faced persecution, or worse, if they were sent home.

“Some of these team members probably have had their families already threatened,” Haidari told AFP.

“Them going back... who knows what sort of punishment they will receive?”

Despite being heavily monitored, the side would have a “small window of opportunity” to seek asylum at the airport, he said.

Author J.K. Rowling said “please, protect these young women” in a post on social media.

Iran’s embassy in Australia did not respond to a request for comment. — AFP