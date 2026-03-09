KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The government has allocated RM2.4 billion for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid payment for the first quarter of 2026, said Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said that so far, the government has distributed Phase One of the STR to eligible recipients involving an allocation of RM1.1 billion in an effort to help a large number of Malaysians cope with the rising cost of living.

Liew said that in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement today, the Phase Two STR disbursement for 2026 has been brought forward and will be paid in stages starting tomorrow (March 10).

“The Phase 2 payment will benefit more than five million recipients towards the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

This was in reply to Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead who asked regarding the latest status of STR recipients and the main reasons some Malaysians are not eligible to receive the payment.

Liew said that more than eight million eligible recipients have benefitted from STR and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) payments totalling RM15 billion this year.

He said the figure is expected to increase to nearly nine million recipients by year-end, taking into account the ongoing processes for new applications, appeals, and updates throughout the year.

“Among the main reasons for applications being rejected are the applicants have passed away, have income exceeding the eligibility requirement, have records with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), or have marital status that requires verification,” he said.

Liew said the government is also working with more than 80 government agencies, including the National Registration Department, SSM, the Accountant General’s Department, and the Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan). — Bernama