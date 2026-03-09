KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Norhayati Mohd Ariffin, the wife of social activist Amri Che Mat who went missing in November 2016, has filed a submission to the High Court opposing the government’s application to suspend enforcement of a November 25, 2025, High Court order.

The government had applied on January 8 to stay the judgment pending its appeal in the Court of Appeal.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at the Kuala Lumpur High Court (NCVC3) on Wednesday, March 11, at 2pm.

In a statement, Surendra Ananth, part of Norhayati’s legal team, said she had offered a conditional stay to allow the government to defer payment of damages while investigations and liability aspects continued.

“The government rejected this proposal in full, without giving any explanation,” he said.

Norhayati’s team argued that the stay request could further delay the resumption of investigations into Amri’s disappearance.

According to the High Court judgment, investigations by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had effectively ceased in June 2019, coinciding with the establishment of a Special Task Force (STF) by the Home Ministry.

The STF was created following a Suhakam inquiry panel report which held the PDRM’s Special Branch responsible for Amri’s disappearance and that of Pastor Raymond Koh in 2017.

The STF found that PDRM had been negligent and failed to treat Amri’s case as an abduction, despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

Even after the Attorney General’s Chambers ordered the case reclassified as an abduction in April 2019, the police continued treating it as a missing person case.

The STF concluded that rogue PDRM officers were likely involved, possibly acting alone or in collusion with unidentified individuals from religious groups.

In November 2025, the High Court held PDRM and several officers liable for negligence, misfeasance in public office, and breach of statutory duty.

Judge Datuk Su Tiang Joo found that the police had a statutory duty under Section 20 of the Police Act 1967 to investigate crimes properly, and that systemic failures in the force violated Norhayati’s constitutional right to life under Article 5(1).

The court awarded Norhayati RM14,254 in special damages, RM2 million in general and aggravated damages, RM1 million in exemplary damages, and 5 per cent annual interest on all damages from the judgment date, as well as RM250,000 in costs.

The Inspector-General of Police was also ordered to remove three officers from investigations into Amri’s disappearance, and PDRM was instructed to resume investigations based on STF findings, reporting progress to the Attorney-General’s Chambers every two months.

Norhayati’s legal team has highlighted that no action has been taken to implement the High Court order.

“The order aligns with PDRM’s pre-existing duties under the Police Act. Delaying it risks further obstructing efforts to determine Amri’s fate,” Surendra said.

On January 30, 2026, Norhayati’s lawyers sent a letter to the Attorney General requesting updates on the investigation and the identities of officers assigned to the case, but they have received no response to date.

Larissa Ann Louis, partner at ALSSCO, confirmed the lack of reply.

She added that regardless of the appeal, Norhayati maintains that continued inaction by PDRM reinforces previous findings by Suhakam, the STF, and the High Court that the investigation has been seriously flawed.

“Proper and thorough investigation of crimes is a core statutory duty of PDRM and does not require court compulsion,” she said.

The High Court will hear the government’s application to stay the judgment, with the case set to be presided over by YA Datin Zalita Zaidan at the New Civil Courts Complex 3.