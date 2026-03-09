JOHOR BAHRU, March 9 — A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a rubbish bin at an apartment in Plentong, Masai, here this morning.

Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said they received information regarding the baby, who was found unclothed and wrapped in a plastic bag by residents, at about 8.45 am.

“Investigations found that the baby is healthy and alive, which was confirmed by Sultan Ismail Hospital medical officers,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for abandonment of a child.

Those with information are urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Nur Hanis Mohamad Nafip at 0187718919 or the Seri Alam police headquarters hotline at 073864222. — Bernama