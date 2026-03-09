KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The implementation of the 2027 School Curriculum (KP2027) is expected to open wider opportunities for mainstream students to learn Malaysian Sign Language (BIM) as an additional language, while strengthening inclusive practices and increasing awareness among school communities about persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the initiative complements the efforts of the Ministry of Education (MOE) since 2011 in providing the Communicative Sign Language (BIK) subject and Basic Education for Individuals with Visual Impairment (PAIKUP) in primary schools through the Primary School Standard Curriculum for Special Education (KSSRPK).

He said the implementation of these subjects through the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI) allows students with disabilities and mainstream students to learn together in a more inclusive environment, whether inside or outside the classroom.

“Participation from mainstream students can improve understanding and tolerance towards persons with disabilities,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Wong added that KP2027 not only provides opportunities for mainstream students in schools that have PPKI classes to learn BIM, but also helps foster an inclusive school culture that encourages social integration from an early stage.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development Malaysia (KPWKM) continues to expand initiatives to assist children with disabilities from poor families, including support in welfare and education until they reach adulthood.

The Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, said the government’s efforts focus on five main priorities: welfare assistance and financial support, inclusive and special education, rehabilitation and early intervention, skills training and employability, as well as policy and legal protection.

“We want to ensure that every child with disabilities from poor families is not left behind in terms of development and educational opportunities from childhood until adulthood,” she said in the same session.

In terms of welfare, Nancy said the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development Malaysia (KPWKM) provides assistance schemes such as the Children’s Financial Aid (BKK), Federal General Assistance (BA), Foster Child Assistance (BAP), and Prosthetic/Supportive Device Assistance

For persons with disabilities who are unable to work, the Assistance for Disabled Persons Unable to Work (BTB) is also provided on a monthly basis to support their livelihood in adulthood.

She added that the government also emphasises inclusive education through the implementation of the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI), as well as providing grants to TASKA OKU (childcare centres for children with disabilities) for early intervention programmes. These initiatives enable students with disabilities to learn alongside typical students and develop social skills from an early stage.

In terms of rehabilitation, Nancy said early intervention is also implemented through the Community-Based Rehabilitation Programme (PDK), which provides trainees with basic skills training and socialisation activities, in addition to a monthly allowance of RM300.

According to her, PwD cardholders also enjoy various facilities, including access to education, exemption from medical fees, and transportation benefits.

For teenagers with disabilities, vocational training at the Industrial Training and Rehabilitation Centre (PLPP) Bangi helps them obtain certificates and practical skills, while the PwD Worker’s Allowance is provided as an incentive to encourage them to live independently.

“All these initiatives are guided by the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities and the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 to ensure that persons with disabilities have access to education, employment opportunities, welfare protection, and participation in society.

“Through early intervention and an inclusive social safety net, we provide a bridge for children with disabilities to step into adulthood with greater confidence,” she said. — Bernama