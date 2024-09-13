BAKU, Sept 13 — Lewis Hamilton yesterday dismissed suggestions that he felt disappointed, or snubbed, by star designer Adrian Newey’s decision to join Aston Martin next year instead of leaving Red Bull for Ferrari.

The seven-time champion insisted he felt ‘privileged’ to have worked with two title-winning teams at McLaren and Mercedes, without Newey, adding that it would have been ‘an honour’ to work with him in Italy next season.

“Any team probably would have been happy to have had him,” said Hamilton of the 65-year-old Briton who confirmed on Tuesday, at a glitzy announcement ceremony, that he will move to Aston Martin in 2025.

“At the end of the day, he had to do what was best for him. It doesn’t change anything for me. It doesn’t change my goal, or my focus with the next move. So, I still believe 100 per cent that there’s lots we can do there.”

Newey, whose cars have claimed more than 200 Grand Prix victories and 25 championships, revealed he intended to leave Red Bull earlier this year and had been in discussions with several teams, including Ferrari, before deciding to go to Silverstone-based Aston Martin.

Hamilton, winner of six titles with his current Mercedes team and one with McLaren, said Newey was the person he had most wished to work with in Formula One.

Speaking in Baku ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, he was asked if he felt disappointed at seeing Ferrari miss out on signing Newey.

“Honestly, no. I feel like, while I’ve mentioned before that it would be an honour to work with Adrian, I have been privileged to work with two championship-winning teams that didn’t have Adrian.”

His prospective Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc said he also did not feel disappointment.

“It’s not like we haven’t tried or spoken to Adrian,” he said. “I know that there were talks and he made his decision. I respect his decision. At the end, as Ferrari, we have always considered more the group than the individual.

“Of course, Adrian has an incredible record and has done amazing things, but we have an amazing group and I have no doubt that we have an extremely strong team to come back at the top.”

Verstappen ‘future’

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who will work with Newey at Aston Martin next year, hinted that he may not stay in F1 beyond 2026 to see the full fruits of team owner Lawrence Stroll’s investments.

The Spaniard will be 45 in 2026 when the first original Newey-designed Aston Martin is set to race in the championship and his current four-year contract ends.

“I will be driving in 2026. And after 2026, I will be in F1 or another series with Aston Martin,” he said, with a touch of typical enigmatic humour.

“I will enjoy that bright future — the Valkyrie (sportscar) programme for Le Mans is taking shape next year and who knows for 2027, 2028 and 2029?”

A possible replacement down the line for Alonso could be three-time world champion Max Verstappen with pitlane speculation linking him with a move away from Red Bull.

Verstappen would not be drawn on the subject yesterday but said it was a possibility.

“I have other worries at the moment, that I’m paying a lot of attention to, that I’m working on,” said Verstappen.

“So that is something maybe for the future that I think about, but not now.”

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack, however, made no bones about his desire for the world champion to join the team.

“The door for Max Verstappen is always open... for everything,” he said. “When you manage to appoint Adrian Newey, it’s proof that the project is credible.” — AFP