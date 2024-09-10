KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The Academy of Badminton Malaysia (ABM) is likely to reshuffle the coaching line-up soon.

The development was shared by ABM’s coaching director, Rexy Mainaky who was informed that the governing body’s top management will hold a meeting on Sept 24 to discuss the matter in detail.

“So far, the discussion to add or reshuffle coaches will take place on Sept 24 and only involve the necessary departments. There are already some figures but it will be discussed in the meeting later,” he told reporters at ABM here today.

In May, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) advertised for a new men’s singles coach for the national senior squad.

In the meantime, Rexy said the meeting will also discuss the need to reduce the number of players in the national senior and junior squads.

This is because he feels that the number of players in both teams is relatively high compared to the actual requirement, which is around 50 players for the senior and junior squads.

“Now there are 70 (junior players) while the seniors have more than 50 players. So we will discuss with all the coaches on the ideal number in each sector,” he said. — Bernama