KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The overcast and drizzly weather did not dampen the spirits of the Harimau Malaya supporters who turned out to watch the 2024 Merdeka Tournament final between Malaysia and Lebanon at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, at 9 pm tonight.

As of 7 pm, checks by Bernama found the stadium area already bustling with activity, with fans wearing black and yellow jerseys and numerous food and souvenir stalls attracting visitors’ attention.

The high turnout of supporters could boost the national team’s chances, as tonight’s match presents an opportunity for Pau Marti Vicente’s squad to secure Malaysia’s first Merdeka Tournament title since 2013.

Supporter numbers are expected to exceed 10,000, given the recent public enthusiasm and the holiday factor, compared to the semi-final match against the Philippines here last Wednesday.

Previously, the national team’s hardcore supporters, Ultras Malaya, had boycotted the 2024 Merdeka Tournament, as demonstrated during the match against the Philippines.

The Ultras Malaya boycott stemmed from dissatisfaction with various issues, including the management of the national team, alleged issues within the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), and Malaysian league matches.

For the record, Ultras Malaya had previously boycotted the men’s football final at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur in solidarity with supporters who were victims of a ticketing system failure for that final.

Meanwhile, there has been no official announcement on the number of final match tickets sold, as was the case during the semi-finals.

Earlier, Tajikistan ended their campaign in the 43rd edition of the tournament in third place by defeating the Philippines 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the teams were tied 0-0. — Bernama