KUCHING, Sept 7 — Sarawakian muaythai sensation Johan ‘Jojo’ Ghazali knocked out his opponent Josue ‘Tuzo’ Cruz of Mexico under three minutes at the ONE 168: Denver match at the Denver Ball Arena, Colorado this morning.

The 17-year-old won by way of knockout against his 28-year-old opponent in the ONE Championship flyweight match in the United States, where Jojo’s mother is from.

In an immediate response during an interview in the ring, Jojo said: “Malaysia Boleh. Alhamdulillah.” — The Borneo Post