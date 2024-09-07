MONTEVIDEO, Sept 7 — Luis Suarez bade a frustrating farewell to international football yesterday as Uruguay were held to a 0-0 draw by Paraguay in South American 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Suarez, 37, announced on Monday he was stepping down from international duty after a glittering 17-year career for Uruguay that saw him finish as the country’s top scorer with 69 goals from 143 appearances.

But the former Barcelona and Liverpool star, who now plays in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, was unable to add a 70th goal to his international tally in yesterday’s farewell game at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Despite enjoying 65 per cent possession, Uruguay were unable to find a way through a dogged Paraguay defence in a disjointed match littered with some 24 fouls.

Suarez, whose career at international and club level was dogged by controversies such as his ban for biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, was one of four Uruguay players to be shown a yellow card in a fractious encounter.

The result leaves Uruguay in second place in South America’s 10-team round-robin qualifying tournament with 14 points from seven games, four points behind leaders Argentina.

Colombia can leapfrog over Uruguay with a victory over Peru in Lima later Friday.

The top six teams in the South America standings qualify automatically for the 2026 finals in North America with the seventh-placed team advancing to a playoff. — AFP