KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — National head coach Pau Marti Vicente has described Malaysia’s 2-1 victory over the Philippines in the semi-final of the 2024 Merdeka Tournament at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here, last night, as a crucial step for the Harimau Malaya.

He said that every coach dreams of securing a victory in their debut with the team and for the Spaniard, that mission was successfully accomplished.

However, the coach said that last night’s success was more meaningful for the players, especially in light of recent changes including the sudden resignation of former head coach Kim Pan Gon last July.

“It’s more significant for the team than for me. For me, of course, everyone wants to win their first game, but I also want to win the second and the third...

“It was not as easy as we wanted it to be but in the end, we got the results...and now that we are in the final, we just want to win as well,” he told a post-match press conference here.

In last night’s match, Malaysia trailed 1-0 after defender Muhamad Feroz Baharudin’s own goal in the 27th minute.

The Harimau Malaya then hit back through Mohammad Syamer’s 43rd-minute equaliser and a penalty by substitute winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 73rd minute to secure victory on home soil.

The final of the 2024 Merdeka Tournament will see Malaysia taking on Lebanon, while the Philippines and Tajikistan will compete in the third-place playoff at the same venue on Sunday (Sept 8).

Meanwhile, Vicente expressed deep satisfaction with the commitment of his players, which led to his debut win as national head coach, especially considering the short time he has had to manage the team since his appointment.

This victory follows in the footsteps of Pan Gon, who also guided the team to a win over the Philippines in his first assignment in March 2022, with Vicente serving as assistant coach at that time

Malaysia have won the Merdeka Tournament 12 times, with the latest triumph coming in the 2013 edition. — Bernama