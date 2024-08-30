PARIS, Aug 30 — National para swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli’s second Paralympics outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games seems to pay off when he advanced to the final of the S5 men’s 100 meters (m) freestyle (physical disability) at the Paris La Defense Arena, here, today.

Muhammad Nur Syaiful finished fourth in the second heat with a time of 1 minute 16.82 seconds (s) which was won by Oleksandr Komarov from Ukraine with a time of 1:11.26s.

The result achieved by the Sarawakian swimmer saw him took sixth place overall from two heats and was in the group of eight best swimmers to the final.

Yesterday, the 29-year-old athlete got off to a shaky start when he was stranded in the heats after finishing ninth overall with a time of 2:52.67s in the men’s S5 (physical disability) 200m freestyle heats and failed to advance to the final.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which officially opened on Wednesday, will end on Sept. 8. — Bernama