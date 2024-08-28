KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — National men’s shuttlers Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Mohamad Nazri created an upset by beating newly crowned Japan Open champions Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the first round of the 2024 Korea Open today.

Hon Jian-Haikal, ranked world number 19, defeated their fourth-seeded teammates 13-21, 21-16, 21-16 in 55 minutes at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium.

Hon Jian-Haikal will next meet Choi Sol Gyu-Heo Kwang Hee of South Korea, a pair they have not played before.

Sol Gyu-Kwang Hee beat Taiwan’s Lu Ching Yao-Wei Chun Wei 23-21, 15-21, 21-19 in the first round yesterday.

National mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing also advanced to the second round after easily beating Presley Smith-Allison Lee from the United States 21-14, 21-11.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, the sixth seed, will meet Taiwan’s Yang Po-Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang in the second round.

Po-Hsuan-Ling Fan ousted teammates Chen Cheng Kuan-Hsu Yin Hui 21-17, 21-15 today. — Bernama