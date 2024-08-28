PARIS, Aug 28 — From leisurely bicycle rides with his father, Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin is now exploring the world as the nation’s ace para cyclist, competing on the Paralympic stage.

Mohamad Yusof Hafizi shared that cycling around his village in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, with his father Shaharuddin Mohd Rani, 55, when he was 16 years old, made him fall in love with the sport, ultimately becoming the top cyclist in the country today.

“My family has been very supportive of my involvement in cycling. It’s also a way for me to make them proud, especially since my academic performance in school wasn’t that great,” he told Bernama.

The 26-year-old athlete said his talent was spotted by the national para cycling head coach, Johari Mohd Nayan, during a competition in Perak.

He was then called up for a trial with the national para cycling squad in Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur, before being selected as a national cyclist in 2017.

Mohamad Yusof Hafizi, who is set to make his second appearance on the Paralympic stage, will strive to reach the final of the men’s C1 3,000-metre (m) individual pursuit (physical impairment) here, the target set by the coaching team.

He said this would improve his previous performance, where he finished seventh during his debut at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The event will be held at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, about half an hour’s drive from here.

When asked about the physical impairment he faces, the Kuala Kangsar athlete said he has had nerve issues since birth, resulting in the entire left side of his body being weak.

“Only the right side of my body functions well,” he said.

In addition to that event, he will also compete in three other events — the men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial (physical impairment) and two road events, namely the men’s C1 individual time trial and men’s C1-3 road race.

Mohamad Yusof Hafizi is one of six national para cyclists competing in Paris, along with Muhammad Adi Raimie Amizazahan and four female athletes: Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais and her pilot Nurul Suhada Zainal, as well as Nur Suraiya Muhamad Zamri-Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan (pilot).

Malaysia has sent 30 athletes from eight sports to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which officially opens today and will run until September 8. — Bernama